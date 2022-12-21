Marc-Andre Perron’s father, Guy, is 18th on the list of all-time scorers for the University of Maine’s hockey team. It looks like Bangor High School’s sophomore center has picked up a few things.

Perron scored a pair of goals and assisted on another as the Rams posted an impressive 5-1 victory over Saint Dominic Academy of Auburn on Wednesday night at Sawyer Arena.

Junior left wing Michael Moscone, senior left wing Sam Rutledge and sophomore center Zachary Lindquist also scored as the Rams received at least one goal from all of its four lines.

“That doesn’t happen often in high school hockey. It was good to see,” said Bangor coach Quinn Paradis, whose team is now 1-1-1 while St. Dom’s sits at 2-2.

Senior goalie Liam Doughty had to make only seven saves while Saints junior goalie Jayden Lynn finished with 14. Senior left wing Miles Frenette ruined Doughty’s shutout bid with 5:36 remaining with a nice dash down the right wing and a snap shot from the top of the right circle.

The Rams blocked a lot of shots and did a nice job clearing rebounds so the Saints couldn’t get second and third shot opportunities.

“We battled,” Marc-Andre Perron said. “We want to be tough to play against.”

Perron opened the scoring at the 7:27 mark of the first period off an assist from Mike McLean, ripping a five-hole goal that Lynn did not see. Perron picked up an assist on Moscone’s goal 6:24 later as he passed it to Moscone in the low slot to Lynn’s right.

Perron extended the lead just 29 seconds later when he stole the puck in the corner to Lynn’s right, quickly darted across the crease and tucked the puck in the far corner before Lynn could get across.

Lindquist made it 4-0 at the 4:33 mark of the second period with a nifty little backhander from in-close. Lucas Lindsay and Andrew Slocum notched assists.

St. Dom’s had a good chance to climb back into the game with a 5-minute power play midway through the period but the Bangor penalty killers did an excellent job limiting their high-percentage chances and clearing the puck out of the defensive zone.

Rutledge converted a Nick Biberstein pass 4:42 into the third period to make it 5-0.

St. Dom’s was without six players and goalie Lynn had to wear back-up goalie Ashton Additon’s skates because one of his had a blade issue before the game.

“It wasn’t a 5-1 game,” said St. Dom’s coach Dan D’Auteuil. “We had some mental breakdowns. We played as individuals rather than playing our system.”

Takeaway: Bangor had just two seniors on its top three lines and one senior among its six regulars on defense. The Rams could contend for its first Class A championship if they continue to get better, get balanced scoring and play solid team defense as they did against the Saints. They can skate and they are tenacious on the puck.

St. Dom’s has just three seniors on its roster and should continue to get better.

Up next: Bangor will play Brewer in the annual Fill the Alfond game at UMaine’s Alfond Arena in Orono on Dec. 30 at 7:15 p.m. St. Dom’s will visit Lewiston for a 4:40 p.m. game on Friday.