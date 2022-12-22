CARIBOU, Maine — A husband and wife from Caswell are in jail after being accused of two armed robberies.

Michael Gray, 37, and Jamie Gray, 34, were arrested Wednesday after allegedly breaking into homes in Caswell and Caribou in the early hours of that day, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

They each face two counts of robbery, two counts of burglary, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and assault.

At around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office received a report that two people had entered a home and brandished a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun, then assaulted the homeowners, Sheriff Shawn Gillen said. The pair reportedly fled in a dark van.

After investigating, deputies identified Michael and Jamie Gray as suspects.

An hour later, the Caribou Police Department received a call that another armed robbery was taking place on the Old Washburn Road in Caribou. The caller’s description of the suspects matched the Grays, Gillen said.

Officers found the couple on the Caribou Lake Road, where their van had left the roadway.

Investigators also discovered firearms that were believed to have been used in the robberies, the sheriff said.

Law enforcement arrested the couple and transported them to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. A court date has not yet been set.