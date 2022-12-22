Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I am perplexed by the town of Columbia Falls considering a moratorium on large projects. This small town could reap the benefits of the Worcesters’ proposal. I have driven throughout the complex and it is and will be amazing. This would bring revenue and new businesses to the area. If the people of Columbia Falls want to change ordinances then they need to look at every business, not just the Worcesters’.

But, many do not want to think outside the box. I thank the Worcesters for wanting to perpetuate our men and women who served.

Susan Lara

Eastport