Boothbay Region Art Foundation invites members and nonmembers to submit works for the fifth annual “What’s Nude in Boothbay Harbor?” exhibit to be held Feb. 11 to March 3. This show is a celebration of the human form in paintings, sculpture, photography and mixed media just in time for Valentine’s Day.

While this is a non-juried show, artists will be required to submit a registration form with a photo of their work by Jan. 30. Artists may submit up to two pieces and paintings, sculpture, fiber, mixed media and photography are

welcome. A copy of the form and full information is available at www.boothbayartists.org or by calling the gallery at 207-633-2703.



Entries need to be delivered Feb. 2-4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and picked up on March 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The entry fee is $25 (whether one or two pieces are submitted). A 35 percent commission will be charged for pieces sold. There will be a public reception at the gallery at 1 Townsend Avenue Boothbay Harbor on Feb. 11 from 5–7 p.m. with refreshments and some rather interesting door prizes.