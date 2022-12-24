The impacts of high winds on Friday carried through to Saturday morning, with thousands of Mainers still without power as storm crews worked to repair lines.

According to Versant’s power outage tracker, 57,538 customers were without power as of 7 a.m. on Saturday. Most of those outages were reported throughout the greater Bangor region, and throughout the greater Ellsworth region. The company expects power restoration to take place over multiple days. Our crews and contractor crews will be out in full force today assessing damage, addressing safety issues and restoring power to approx. 53,000 customers. We are expecting a multi-day restoration event. FMI: https://t.co/d2DhGQqGWt — Versant Power (@versantpower) December 24, 2022

Extremely high wind gusts have made it dangerous to repair downed lines regularly today. Restoration timelines will be updated when roads are clear and assessments can be completed. When wind speeds fall below 40 MPH all 550 crews will focus on repairs like this one in York. pic.twitter.com/vw1UFOblP1 — Central Maine Power (@cmpco) December 24, 2022 As of 7 a.m., nearly 180,000 Central Maine Power residents were still without power. The majority of outages remained in Cumberland and York counties. Continued high winds and dangerous conditions made it difficult to undertake linework, according to the utility, so restoration efforts could last a number of days. Many areas were affected with flooding along with high winds, with numerous cars becoming stranded after high tide floodwaters swept across streets. In Cape Elizabeth, the Portland Head Light took a battering and water ran through the streets at high tide.

Water levels reached 13.72 at high tide in Portland, CBS 13 meteorologist Charlie Lopresti reported. That’s the fourth-highest tide in Portland history, according to WGME.

In the Old Port, there was flooding near J’s Oyster and Commercial Street.

Wind gusts in Bangor reached up to 66 miles per hour on Friday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou. Wind gusts regularly reached more than 50 mph across Penobscot County.

In Piscataquis County, the highest gust recorded reached 65 mph in Greenville.

In Hancock County, the highest wind speed was recorded as a 69 mph gust in Castine, while gusts reached up to 78 mph near Lubec in Washington County.

Clockwise, from left: Capt. Kevin Chabot of the Wells police department carried a driver to safety after she went through the floodwaters. Credit: CBS 13/WGME; A fishing boat makes its way into Portland Harbor on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, during a ferocious winter storm; A a sign marks a submerged parking lot on the Portland waterfront on Friday morning, Dec. 23, 2022, at high tide. A strong storm with high winds and rain hit the coast. Credit: Troy R. Bennett/BDN

In Aroostook County, the highest wind gust recorded reached 77 miles per hour at the Frenchville Airport.

In the southernmost part of the state, wind gusts reached up to 76 mph near Criehaven in Knox County, according to the Gray NWS office.

Wind speeds reached 64 mph at the Portland Jetport, while reaching 67 mph in New Harbor in Lincoln County.

On Saturday morning, moderate winds were expected to continue across the state, but temperatures dropped from unseasonable temps back down to freezing quickly.

It will be significantly colder today with high temperatures only reaching the teens to lower 20s. Brisk southwesterly winds up to around 35 mph or so will send windchill values down to below zero in most locations. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/UbL9NPJFnS — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) December 24, 2022 Temperatures as of 5AM this morning. #MEwx #Maine pic.twitter.com/KW0wUMgsSY — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) December 24, 2022

It’s expected to stay chilly this weekend, with most of the interior experiencing temperatures in the teens and low 20s, while wind chills will likely make it feel close to zero. Coastal areas will likely see slightly warmer temps in the mid 20s, but wind chill is expected to persist along the coast as well.

In windy conditions, hypothermia can occur within minutes even in 20-degree weather.