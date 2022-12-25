GARDINER, Maine — Two people were hospitalized on Saturday morning after a fire broke out at an historic Gardiner home on Saturday.

The fire at 3 Dennis Avenue was reported early on Saturday morning, according to the Gardiner Fire Department. Officials believe that the generator that the family was using due to widespread power outages caused the fire.

Two people in the house at the time the fire broke out suffered from burns and were hospitalized, according to Fire Chief Joshua Johnson. A family pet reportedly died in the blaze.

The home was a historic structure. The fire marshal’ office has opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.