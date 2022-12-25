After high winds, heavy rains and a plunge into freezing temperatures over the past two days, thousands of Mainers are still without power on Christmas morning.

According to Versant Power, at least 25,848 customers were still without power at around 7:30 a.m on Sunday morning.

In Aroostook County, approximately 2,949 customers were affected by outages, while the majority of outages are affecting residents in Penobscot and Hancock counties.

As of 7:30 a.m., 13,478 Hancock County residents and around 6,798 Penobscot County residents were without power.

A handful of Versant customers in Washington, Piscataquis and Waldo counties were also experiencing outages.

The utility deployed more than 100 storm crews across the state to assess linework needs, but noted that some areas may need more work due to extensive storm damage.

In Central Maine Power country, around 65,670 customers were still experiencing power outages as of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. That’s down significantly from the nearly 300,000 CMP customers who were left without power from Friday evening through Saturday.

Remaining outages were mostly concentrated in Cumberland and York counties.

CMP deployed 550 line crews and 230 tree crews yesterday, and an additional 150 line crews hit the roads today to assist restoration efforts.

Maine should see a reprieve from intense winter weather for the next few days, with temperatures expected to stay steadily in the 20s, with high 20s expected inland and low 20s expected along the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

A dusting of snow is possible Monday night in the northwest, while moderate 20 to 25 mph wind gusts could persist through the start of the week.