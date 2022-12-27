BELFAST – Belfast Flying Shoes rings in the a year with the monthly Community Dance & Contra Dance at the fellowship hall of the First Church in Belfast UCC on Friday, Jan. 6.

The shoes start flying at 6:30 p.m., with Lisa Newcomb & Chrissy Fowler calling a community dance to lively music by the All Comers Band, which welcomes musicians of all ages, instruments, and skill levels. Tunes posted at belfastflyingshoes.org, and the band will warm up at 6.

The 8 p.m. contra dance features Chrissy Fowler calling with music by local favorites, the Gawler Family Band. Parents Ellen & John are joined by daughters Molly, Edith & Elsie, and Ethan Tischler & Bennett Konesni round out the band. Expect stellar music, friendly dancers, and a whole lot of Gawler-style smiles.

Dances will include simple and accessible community dances for all ages, and contras with gender-neutral role terms plus a few couple dances like the waltz, polska, and schottische. All are welcome!

The First Church is at 8 Court Street in Belfast, with the entrance on Spring Street. Admission for the Community Dance is $1 kids, $2 adults. Suggested admission for the Contras is $15. Pay what you can, whether less or more. Masks provided for those who wish to wear them. For info, First Friday FAQ, and BFS Community Care Policy, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org or contact belfastflyingshoes@gmail.com. Additional support for First Fridays is provided by local business sponsors and contributors to Belfast Flying Shoes.

Belfast Flying Shoes was founded in 2005 with a mission to bolster the spirited dance and music community in Midcoast Maine. Among the local nonprofit’s many programs is a weekly radio hour on Belfast Community Radio, highlighting the varied traditions and styles of contra dance music.