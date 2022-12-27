WESTBROOK – Registration is open for the eighth annual Robert Burns 10K in Westbrook. Support local educational initiatives by embracing the spirit of Scotland’s most revered poet in this old school, winter road race.

The Robert Burns 10K will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 come rain, shine, snow, or whatever the weather may be! The looping figure-8 course begins and ends at the Congin School, winding its way through the streets of Westbrook. For some runners, this event may serve as a winter tune-up race; for others, a dose of good-spirited exercise, or a chance to see running friends. All registered participants and onlookers are encouraged to celebrate the heroic bard of Scotland through costumes, conviviality, and good cheer.

Proceeds for this event will be gifted to Westbrook High School’s COMPASS Academy. COMPASS (Creating Opportunities through Multiple Pathways for Academic and Social Success) is a multidisciplinary, community-based academic program that supports students who encounter a variety of barriers to engagement in traditional classrooms.

Registration is $35 in advance, or $40 on event day. A $300 cash prize will be awarded to the 1st overall male and 1st overall female. Cash prizes will also be awarded for the second and third place overall for each category.

Runners may register via www.crowathletics.com/robertburns10k, or in person on race day morning at the Congin School starting at 8 am.

If 6.2 miles of winter running sounds like a bit much but you would still like to participate we would love to have your help as a volunteer! Please email Ned Swain at nedswain1st@gmail.com for more information on volunteering.