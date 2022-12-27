WATERVILLE — Thomas College is hosting a winter open house on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. Open to high school students, their families, and partners in education, this event will take place on Thomas College’s campus on 180 West River Road in Waterville.



The events will entail a day full of opportunities to meet faculty, staff, and current students, while seeing all that Thomas College’s serene and welcoming campus has to offer. On-the-spot admissions and FAFSA counseling will be available.

Partners in Education are encouraged to bring interested students, as there will be programming for both audiences throughout the day.



“We are so excited to be able to welcome students, families, and our partners in education to campus for this fun event,” said Thomas College Director of Admissions Abby Dooley. “Please join us to discover why Thomas College could be perfect place to pursue your promising future.”



Registration is open at thomas.edu/upcoming-events/winter-open-house or by calling 207-859-1101.