The Maine State Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-child in Edgecomb on Christmas Day.

The Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call around 7:37 a.m. Sunday about a 3-year-old child not breathing at a Route 1 residence, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

First responders and Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. The child was taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, where the child died.

State police detectives and evidence response technicians worked late into the night on Christmas and spent all day Monday at the residence, Moss said.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted, as is standard procedure in all child deaths. An autopsy was conducted Monday at the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

The cause and manner of death are currently being withheld at the request of the Maine attorney general’s office, according to Moss.

The investigation remains ongoing.

