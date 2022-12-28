ELLSWORTH — SCHERZO \skertsō\ is an adult chorus, organized by Ellsworth Community Music Institute in collaboration with Friends in Action in Ellsworth. The primary focus of this chorus is to have fun singing! No auditions are required, and all voices are welcome. Sessions for adults ages 50-plus will begin Jan. 10 and run for 10 weeks, on Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Moore Community Center Theater. Singers will work toward a public concert at the culmination of the program. Mixed genres will be presented including show tunes, oldies, Americana, etc. The total fee to participate is $100.

The chorus will be led by Gina Schuh-Turner. She holds a master of music degree in vocal performance and has been teaching private voice for more than 20 years. She teaches locally and online to students from Ellsworth to South Korea. Gina is a proud member of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional stage performers and stage managers. As a choral conductor and music director, Gina has enjoyed working with both adults and children, most recently as a music director (choir and handbells) at First Christian Church in Loveland, Colorado for five years. Performance career highlights include being an original cast member of Denver’s longest-running musical “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” for 4.5 years (almost 2,000 performances) at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and performing off-Broadway in The Fantasticks, working with the show’s creators, Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt. Gina’s regional performance awards include the Marlowe Award for Best Actress in a Children’s show, and she is a two-time recipient of Westward’s Best of Denver Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Gina is also a member of the faculty at ECMI.

The chorus will be accompanied by Kimberly Battaline on piano.



Full details and registration form may be found at ellsworthcommunitymusic.org. Interested singers may direct questions to Ellsworth Community Music Institute at 207-266-7999 or info@ellsworthcommunitymusic.org.