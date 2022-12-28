Friday, Jan. 6 – SoundCheck: “It’s a Wonderful Life” 7:30 p.m.

Everyman Repertory Theatre presents one-hour Lux Radio Theatre-style adaptation for the Twelfth Day of Christmas at Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Choose-your-own reserved seats ($10, advance purchase encouraged) via camdenoperahouse.com or 236-3154) plus free Facebook Livestream. Sponsored by StudioMind.

Friday, Jan. 13 – SoundCheck: Cindy Kallet & Grey Larsen 7:30 p.m.

Folk favorites Cindy Kallet (one-time Midcoast resident) and Grey Larsen perform one-hour concert at Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Choose-your-own reserved seats ($10, advance purchase encouraged) via camdenoperahouse.com or 236-3154) plus free Facebook Livestream. Sponsored by StudioMind.

Friday, Jan. 27 – Downtown Poetry Party book launch 7 p.m.

Poet Dave Morrison will read/perform works from his new collection “Another Good Day Begins” (Soul Finger Press 2022) on the third floor (Blue Café space) of Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Free, all welcome.

Friday, Feb. 3 – David Mallett Band w/The Dinallos 7:30

Beloved Maine singer/songwriter performs with his band during Toboggan Nationals weekend at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Americana duo The Dinallos opens. Choose your own reserved seat tickets are $24 in advance/$28 day-of-show at camdenoperahouse.com or call 236-3154. Sponsored by Captain Swift Inn and 40 Paper.

(note: we are not producing or ticketing)

Thurs thru Sun, Feb. 17-19 – The Camden Conference

The 36th annual Camden Conference explores Global Trade and Politics: Managing Turbulence, live from the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Registration and information by Camden Conference, linked at camdenoperahouse.com.

Saturday, March 4 – Dervish 7:30 p.m. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with Ireland’s Dervish at the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St. Choose your own reserved seat tickets are $42 in advance/$48 day-of-show at camdenoperahouse.com or call 236-3154. Sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn and 40 Paper.