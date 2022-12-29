A Bangor car towing company will give people a free ride and car tow home if they’ve had too much to drink on New Year’s Eve.

The service is intended to prevent people from driving under the influence.

Nate Wardwell, owner of Union Street Towing, is offering the service to people who live in Bangor or Brewer, according to Bangor police.

To get a ride and tow home, a person’s car must be operational and the owner needs to have their car keys. The towing service can drive up to two people home, police said.

The service will only drive people home, not to another party or establishment.

To access the service, call the towing company at 207-942-8663.