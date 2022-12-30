A Brewer man allegedly assaulted a store clerk on Monday night.

Joel Williams, 24, was charged with assault and violating conditions of release, according to the Brewer Police Department. Williams was free on 24 active sets of bail for other crimes, including a felony.

Williams was trying to buy an item at the Circle K on North Main Street about 10 p.m., but his card didn’t work, police said.

That’s when he allegedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, who suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Williams was taken to the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.