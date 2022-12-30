The University of Maine men’s hockey team’s four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Friday night as the Colgate University Raiders scored three goals in 5:57 in the second period to post a 5-2 victory over the Black Bears.

The Raiders are now 9-9-1 while UMaine fell to 6-9-1.

The two teams will conclude their series on Saturday at 4 p.m.

UMaine was without starting goalie Victor Osman, who had allowed only three goals during the winning streak and was out sick. Clarkson transfer Jacob Mucitelli got his first start for the Black Bears since he allowed three goals on 18 shots in a 4-1 loss to Northeastern on Oct. 29.

Sebastian Tamburro broke a 2-2 tie by swatting home a rebound at the 10:06 mark of the second period. It was his first goal of the season.

Simon Labelle and Tommy Bergsland assisted on the goal that proved to be the game-winner.

Ross Mitton scored his fourth of the season at the 14:56 mark with Alex DiPaolo and Arnaud Vachon assisting.

Vachon added a power play goal just 1:07 later with Matt Verboon and Nick Anderson earning assists.

It was Vachon’s first of the season.

Neither team scored in the third period.

Nolan Renwick opened the scoring for the Black Bears at the 5:45 mark of the first period with Ben Poisson and Lynden Breen notching assists. It was Renwick’s fourth goal of the season.

But Alex Young, who had a hat trick in Colgate’s last game — a 6-4 win over Harvard — tied it up with an even-strength goal 4:21 later and he gave the Raiders the lead on the power play at the 13:51 mark.

Verboon assisted on both goals and DiPaolo had one on the first goal.

Freshman defenseman Brandon Holt tied it for UMaine in the second period off an assist by Didrik Henbrant.

Carter Gylander finished with 28 saves for Colgate and Mucitelli had 23 for UMaine.

Colgate went 2-for-4 on the power play and UMaine didn’t have a power play chance.

“They outworked us and that hasn’t happened much this season,” said UMaine head coach Ben Barr. “This was our worst game, effort-wise.”

Barr added that the team’s time off contributed to its loss.

“It all starts with me. I let them have two weeks off and I should have kept them around a few more days and had a few skill sessions,” Barr said. “We only had two or three guys show up.”

He said the absence of Ostman didn’t help. Ostman’s 1.94 goals-against average is eighth best in the country among goalies from the 60 Division 1 program.

“Allowing five goals on 28 shots isn’t what you’re looking for,” Barr said.