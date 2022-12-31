A Penobscot County judge has ordered at least the second psychological evaluation in as many years for a man who has engaged police in multiple standoffs, some triggered by religious delusions.

Thadius Wind, 48, was arrested Thursday after an hours-long standoff with members of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office after deputies attempted to serve him with a protection order barring him from speaking to or seeing his girlfriend.

Wind is no stranger to Maine’s criminal justice system, and his latest encounter with police shows that he still hasn’t received the mental health treatment that could prevent such encounters. Without such treatment, he’s routinely ended up with criminal charges, in jail and on probation.

Wind has been in and out of jail since 2021 and engaged police in three standoffs in less than two years.

Wind appeared in court Friday to answer to charges stemming from the Thursday standoff. His mental health challenges were on display during the initial court appearance.

He argued with the lawyer of the day, Mary Gray, about whether he would be allowed to direct his defense, for example.

“Misuse of words, jabberwocky,” Wind said.

And Assistant District Attorney Chelsea Lynds said the latest charges against Wind reflect his mental health problems.

“I have dealt with Mr. Wind a few times over the years. He does have severe mental health issues, and I believe that is what we’re witnessing,” she said as Wind loudly objected to her statement.

Wind was initially arrested on June 14, 2021, and charged with criminal threatening, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release after he engaged police in a standoff that closed down Stillwater Avenue in Old Town for several hours.

Nearly a year later, on June 6, Wind was arrested for domestic violence assault, but only after another standoff with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office special response team, which was deployed due to Wind’s “history and behavioral concerns,” according to Jonathan Lilley, a state probation officer.

That standoff came after a state police patrol went to Wind’s home in Eddington, and he allegedly barricaded himself inside, according to court records. Members of the sheriff’s office special response team were able to subdue Wind, who was “preaching religious rhetoric” in the days before this standoff, according to court documents.

Now, Wind is once again at the Penobscot County Jail following the standoff this week. On Friday, Wind pleaded not guilty to charges of violating the conditions of a protection order and creating a police standoff. Superior Court Justice Ann Murray set his bail at $1,500.

Wind on Thursday refused to accept the protection order when sheriff’s deputies attempted to deliver it, so they read it to him through a door, Lynds said. Then, they ordered Wind to leave the residence, as he was no longer allowed there under the order, she said.

When he didn’t leave, a standoff ensued, Lynds said.

Wind allegedly held a screwdriver to his stomach and, at one point, punctured his neck with it, she said. Now, Wind will go through another court-ordered mental health evaluation.

After his 2021 standoff in Old Town, Wind was found not competent to stand trial and was required to receive mental health treatment.

However, court records show that the treatment was delayed by at least 55 days after a judge denied a request for him to be released from the Penobscot County Jail to be treated.

At the time, the Dorothea Dix and Riverview state psychiatric centers in Bangor and Augusta, respectively, would not take anyone who was being held at the Penobscot County Jail due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility, according to a motion filed by Kaylee Folster, Wind’s attorney at the time.

After he eventually received treatment at Riverview, Wind was found competent to stand trial, and he entered no contest pleas to his charges in March. A plea of no contest results in a conviction.

He drew a sentence of seven months in jail and a $250 fine on the charge of assaulting an officer, a sentence of seven months on the terrorizing charge, and a sentence of four years behind bars with all but seven months suspended on the firearm possession charge, along with two years of probation.

Wind was released following his pleas because he was allowed to serve the jail sentences concurrently and because the court counted the time he had already served toward his jail time. Because Wind is still on probation, he could be sent back behind bars for the remainder of his four-year sentence if he violates the terms of his probation.

As part of his probation, Wind must receive mental health treatment and he’s barred from possessing dangerous weapons and illegal drugs, District Attorney Marianne Lynch said in March.