People packed West Market Square in downtown Bangor on Saturday night to welcome the new year with a distinctly Queen City tradition: the launch of a beach ball from the roof of Paddy Murphy’s.

BDN freelancer Kim Higgins captured the moment.

Michael Moscone and Meghan Crosby take a selfie in front of the 2023 sign in West Market Square in downtown Bangor as they celebrate the new year on Saturday night. BDN photo by Kim Higgins