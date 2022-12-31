The University of Maine’s hockey team appeared to have earned a 2-1 overtime win over Colgate University on Saturday night when freshman defenseman Luke Antonacci stuffed home a rebound with 2:16 remaining in the five-minute OT session.

But a video review overturned the goal, ruling goaltender interference on UMaine’s Lynden Breen, so the Black Bears had to settle for a 1-1 tie.

Colgate won the three-player shootout 3-1, but the NCAA considers the game a tie.

UMaine is now 6-9-2 while Colgate is 9-9-2 and extended its unbeaten streak to four games (3-0-1).

Junior Connor Androlewicz made his first start in goal since Jan. 14 and wound up making 17 saves for the Black Bears.

Starting goalie Victor Ostman was sick and couldn’t play this weekend. Jacob Mucitelli played two periods in Friday night’s 5-2 loss to Colgate and allowed all five goals on 15 shots.

Androlewicz replaced him and the St. Louis native stopped all five shots he faced in the third period.

“He was good tonight. He was confident. He made the saves he needed to make,” UMaine head coach Ben Barr said.

Senior left wing Didrik Henbrant opened the scoring for the Black Bears at the 3:09 mark of the second period when he converted a two-on-one with senior defenseman Dawson Bruneski, who was playing for the first time since missing 14 games with an arm injury.

Bruneski raced down the left wing and fed the puck across to Henbrant, and the Alaska-Fairbanks transfer beat Colgate goaltender Carter Gylander with a one-timer.

It was his second goal of the season.

Nolan Renwick also picked up an assist.

Colgate junior winger Alex Young tied it with his 12th of the season and ninth power play goal, which leads the nation.

Young, set up by Nick Anderson and Matt Verboon, ripped a rising shot from the faceoff circle that beat Androlewicz and nestled under the crossbar.

Young, who had scored a pair of goals on Friday night, including a power play tally, had a breakaway attempt thwarted by Androlewicz earlier in the game.

The Raiders went 1-for-5 on the power play while UMaine was 0-for-2.

Gylander finished with 28 saves as UMaine outshot Colgate 29-18, including a 21-6 advantage after the first period and a 4-0 edge in the overtime.

“We played harder [than Friday night],” Barr said. “But it was still just a B-minus. Friday night was an F.”

Barr blamed himself for the weekend showing, reiterating his feelings he expressed after Friday’s game that by giving his players two weeks off to go home instead of keeping them on campus a few days longer to work on skills, they didn’t have the focus and intensity they had before the break.

“That’s on me,” he said.

He didn’t have a problem with the goal being overturned in overtime.

Breen took a shot and drove the net and ran into the goalie. Barr said the referees told him when Breen pushed Gylander backward a little, Gylander wasn’t able to make the save on Antonacci’s shot.

“It was a 50-50 call. I wasn’t surprised when they overturned it, and I wouldn’t have been surprised if they allowed the goal. It’s disappointing but it is what it is,” Barr said.

Freshman left wing Aidan Carney, son of former UMaine All-American defenseman and longtime National Hockey Leaguer Keith Carney, made his UMaine debut and Barr thought he played well.

“He gave us energy. He made some plays. He did exactly what we needed him to do,” said Barr, who also felt Bruneski had a solid performance in his first game back.

Colgate coach Don Vaughan said, “Maine played a great game tonight. They responded like we knew they would. Carter made some very difficult saves and made them look relatively easy. He was very good tonight. I liked our response in the second period. We created enough scoring chances to put one in.”

UMaine will host Alaska Anchorage on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 5 at Alfond Arena.

Alaska Anchorage is 4-12 but is coming off a pair of wins at UMass Lowell this weekend. It will be UMaine’s last two non-conference games before finishing with 16 Hockey East contests.

Colgate visits Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Friday and Union on Saturday.