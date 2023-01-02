The race was on this year to be the first baby of 2023 in Maine with several newborns arriving in the early morning hours of Jan. 1 around the state.

The first to make his appearance was Jude Owen Dow who was born at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta in the first hour of the new year at 12:44 a.m. Sunday, according to the health facility.

Several hospitals around the state traditionally report their first babies of the year.

The baby boy was born in Damariscotta weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents, Kasey and Zachary Dow of Waldoboro, had planned on a home birth. But a medical complication brought them to the Damariscotta maternity facility, where after more than 28 hours of labor, Kasey delivered her son and the couple’s first child.

“He is perfectly fine and super strong,” Kasey Dow said. “We are just so happy.”

Less than two hours later, MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor welcomed the second Maine baby of the year. That baby was born at 2:18 a.m. Sunday but no further details were available.

For a brief time, Esther Foriandy Saint Aude, born at 2:31 a..m. at Maine Medical Center in Portland, was believed to be the state’s first New Year’s baby.

The girl was born weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces, and 21 inches long, according to a spokesperson for MaineHealth.

“We are so happy to welcome our daughter,” said her parents, Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook.

As for the Dows likely having the first baby in Maine? “Well, that’s just icing on the cake,’’ said Zachary Dow.