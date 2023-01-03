LEWISTON — Additional Masses honoring the life and memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have been announced for Lewiston, Caribou, Rumford, and Gray this week.
It was previously announced that Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at a Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland.
All are welcome to gather at any of the Masses. Here is the schedule:
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Portland
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street
12:15 p.m.
Lewiston
Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul
122 Ash Street
6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Rumford
St. Athanasius and St. John Church
126 Maine Avenue
8:15 a.m.
Caribou
Holy Rosary Church
34 Vaughn Street
4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Gray
St. Gregory Church
24 North Raymond Road
8 a.m.
The funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who passed away on December 31 at the age of 95, will be held on Thursday at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome at 9:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. EST). Live coverage will begin at 3 a.m. on EWTN and the Mass can be viewed again at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.