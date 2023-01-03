LEWISTON — Additional Masses honoring the life and memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have been announced for Lewiston, Caribou, Rumford, and Gray this week.

It was previously announced that Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at a Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 12:15 p.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland.

All are welcome to gather at any of the Masses. Here is the schedule:

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Portland

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

307 Congress Street

12:15 p.m.

Lewiston

Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul

122 Ash Street

6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Rumford

St. Athanasius and St. John Church

126 Maine Avenue

8:15 a.m.

Caribou

Holy Rosary Church

34 Vaughn Street

4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Gray

St. Gregory Church

24 North Raymond Road

8 a.m.

The funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who passed away on December 31 at the age of 95, will be held on Thursday at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome at 9:30 a.m. (3:30 a.m. EST). Live coverage will begin at 3 a.m. on EWTN and the Mass can be viewed again at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.