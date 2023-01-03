PRESQUE ISLE — The United Way of Aroostook, a nonprofit dedicated to the education, health and financial stability of Aroostook County, announces that it will be holding a fundraising Black Tie Gala on Jan. 21 at the Sargent Family Community Center in Presque Isle. This elegant evening will be filled with inspiration, a live auction and live music.

Each year the United Way of Aroostook supports multiple organizations and programs that reach one in every two people in Aroostook County. Organizations benefiting from annual grants include Hope & Justice Project, Aroostook County Action Program Women, Infants & Children, Adopt-A-Block Aroostook, Aroostook Area Agency on Aging Nutrition Services, Aroostook Area Agency on Aging Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, Catholic Charities Hunger & Relief Services, Homeless Services of Aroostook, and Ashland Caregivers and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The United Way of Aroostook also supports multiple other organizations and programs across Aroostook County.

The gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 with live music by Sherry Calhoun. There will be a variety of auction items to bid on from vacations to ski packages donated by area businesses. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available and catered by Country Farms Market. At 8 p.m., dancing will begin with live music by Too Far North.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people to dress up, celebrate and support so many wonderful organizations that are making life better for our friends, neighbors and family members,” said United Way of Aroostook Executive Director Sarah Duncan. “All of the money raised that night will go directly to support our partners and programs.”

Tickets are $60 a person or $100 a couple. Tables of eight are also available for purchase for $700. Tickets are available through our online portal at www.memberplanet.com/s/unitedwayofaroostook/blacktiegala, our Facebook page or by emailing Duncan at sarah@unitedwayaroostook.org.