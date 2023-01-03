An ice jam on the Aroostook River has caused a five- to six-mile section of road near the Caribou and Fort Fairfield town line to temporarily close.

Ice jams are a problem in the spring as temperatures warm and the river begins to melt, but a weather pattern that is fluctuating is causing unusual issues for January.

The National Weather Service issued a minor flood warning late Monday night for low-lying areas along the Aroostook River near the two towns.

Fort Fairfield police responded to flooding along the intersection of the Grimes and North Caribou roads, warning drivers to steer clear of the area.

An alert from the weather service station in Caribou urged drivers to avoid the area. Driving through flooded waters, even minor floods, can lead to death by drowning.

The flood advisory is expected to last until 1 p.m. Tuesday, with the heaviest flooding likely to occur along the Grimes Road and areas of Route 161.