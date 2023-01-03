Limestone Community School administration told parents that their children would not be allowed to walk home from school after the facility was in a soft lockdown all day brought on by an online threat.

Principal Ben Lothrop ordered the lockdown shortly after the Maine State Police notified him of the threat at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and later in the day canceled all after-school activities.

It is the latest threat against a Maine school in recent weeks.

“The State Police have arrived on site and confirmed that the building is secure,” Lothrop said in a Facebook post. “All students are safe and accounted for.”

During a soft lockdown, staff lock all school doors and do not welcome visitors, but classes remain in session.

Lothrop did not indicate whether the threat targeted particular students or staff members or how it was discovered.

At 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Lothrop wrote that police would be on site for the rest of the day. Parents were notified that students would not be allowed to walk home from school and that pick-ups must be arranged for those not riding on buses.