A man died Monday morning after hitting a tractor-trailer in Poland.

The man, whose identity hasn’t been released, was driving on Harris Hill Road about 7:40 a.m. when he rear-ended a tractor-trailer stopped on the side of the road, according to the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

His vehicle caught fire, and he was pulled from the wreckage, but died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The driver’s identity was withheld pending family notification.