Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to rain across much of Maine later today.
Mainer accused of NYC machete attack charged with attempted murder
Trevor Bickford, 19, allegedly injured two New York City police officers near Times Square on Saturday night.
Maine’s 1st baby of 2023 arrived just after midnight on New Year’s
Little baby Jude Owen Dow was born at 12:44 a.m. Sunday at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta.
This Bangor musician buoyed a war-torn city’s spirits in the Civil War
Melville Andrews is a symbol of a bloody chapter in our history — and how even the smallest of efforts by one man can ease the pain of others.
As another Maine court reporter retires, a digital recording system will replace her
Maureen Whitehouse is part of a vanishing breed as fewer people choose to pursue careers as court reporters.
How Mainers can save money in 2023 by going green
Mainers who take advantage of all of the programs can qualify for $10,000 or more in rebates and tax credits.
‘Official’ Maine UFO sightings fell nearly 50 percent in 2022
Mainers reported 59 suspected UFO sightings last year, down from 73 in 2021 and 98 in 2020.
Potentially lethal virus is infecting Maine’s wild turkeys
That could be bad news for flocks of domestic turkeys and other poultry already at risk of avian flu.
In other Maine news …
Man dies after his UTV falls through North Pond ice
Maine’s low-income heating program gets $6.5M boost from feds
Maine’s courts confronted multiple crises in 2022
Discovery of medieval manuscript in Waterville yields even more finds
Maine continues to address health challenges spurred by pandemic
Maine communities will get millions to adapt to climate change