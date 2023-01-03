Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies giving way to rain across much of Maine later today. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Trevor Bickford, 19, allegedly injured two New York City police officers near Times Square on Saturday night.

Little baby Jude Owen Dow was born at 12:44 a.m. Sunday at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta.

Melville Andrews is a symbol of a bloody chapter in our history — and how even the smallest of efforts by one man can ease the pain of others.

Maureen Whitehouse is part of a vanishing breed as fewer people choose to pursue careers as court reporters.

Mainers who take advantage of all of the programs can qualify for $10,000 or more in rebates and tax credits.

Mainers reported 59 suspected UFO sightings last year, down from 73 in 2021 and 98 in 2020.

That could be bad news for flocks of domestic turkeys and other poultry already at risk of avian flu.

In other Maine news …

Man killed in Poland crash

Man dies after his UTV falls through North Pond ice

Maine’s low-income heating program gets $6.5M boost from feds

Maine’s courts confronted multiple crises in 2022

Discovery of medieval manuscript in Waterville yields even more finds

Maine continues to address health challenges spurred by pandemic

Maine communities will get millions to adapt to climate change