A Whitefield man is facing felony charges of assault, kidnapping, and domestic violence after a domestic disturbance escalated into an armed standoff with state and county law enforcement that began on Sunday evening.

Jacob R. Walmer, 42, was taken into custody by the Maine State Police’s tactical team around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 after holding off police for almost 15 hours, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob R. Walmer Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office via Lincoln County News

Deputies were initially called to Walmer’s Heath Road residence on Sunday evening at 7:40 p.m. for a reported domestic disturbance, according to officials. The home is shared by Walmer and his girlfriend.

After deputies arrived, Walmer would not answer their announced knocks and was seen moving around inside the home carrying a rifle, according to officials. As deputies started to move away from the house, a gunshot was heard from inside the home. A few moments later, more shots were fired.

According to Lincoln County sheriffs, all attempts to contact someone inside the home, including numerous calls to the couple’s cell phones, were unsuccessful. The Maine State Police was called for assistance and its tactical team was dispatched.

After several hours, the female resident called saying she was not being allowed to leave and Walmer had threatened to shoot her, officials said. A short time later, the woman was able to escape the home and run to safety.

The standoff continued throughout the night with Walmer challenging law enforcement at times, officials said. At law enforcement’s request, Whitefield Fire Department closed a portion of Heath Road, and power was cut to the area by Central Maine Power Co.

Walmer has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and domestic violence – criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, all of which are felonies. An additional charge of creating a police standoff is expected, according to Lincoln County sheriffs.

After being examined at the hospital, Walmer was transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where he is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

Walmer suffered minor injuries during the standoff, but no others were harmed, officials said. Several firearms were seized from the residence.

