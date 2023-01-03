A new hotel set to open in Portland’s West End this summer was named in Vogue magazine’s list of “The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023.”

Uncommon Hospitality said the Longfellow Hotel will be the first independent, full-service hotel to open in the city in two decades.

The five-story, 48-room hotel will be located at 754 Congress St.

There also will be a wellness spa, which Uncommon Hospitality said is inspired by Nordic spa traditions and focuses on body and mind wellness.

The hotel is set to open this summer.

The Longfellow Hotel was named alongside others in Paris, Rome, London, New York City, Hawaii and Singapore.