When Gov. Janet Mills is formally sworn in for her second term on Wednesday night, the lineup for the ceremony will include poetry and music from across the state.

The inauguration will feature performances from folk singer Dave Mallett and the Pihcintu Multi National Girls Choir. The Portland-based group is composed of young immigrant women from more than a dozen countries.

Before the ceremony, the Sockalexis Family Singers, featuring Chris Sockalexis of the Penobscot Nation, will perform an honor song, And Mills’ hometown will be highlighted through a performance of the Franklin County Fiddlers, which features students from Farmington’s Mt. Blue High School.

Maine Poet Laureate Julia Bouwsma and Bethel-based poet Richard Blanco will both read original poems during the ceremony, as well. Blanco spoke at the second inauguration of President Barack Obama nearly 10 years ago.

Maine Public will cover the inauguration live beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Maine Public Radio, and beginning at 6 p.m. online and on Maine Public Television.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.