PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Senior Malachi Cummings scored his 1,000th career point for the Presque Isle High School’s boys basketball team in a game against Houlton on Dec. 31.

The Wildcats defeated the Houlton Shiretowners 69-52 during which Cummings nailed his 1,000th point on the second of two free throws in the fourth quarter. Malachi’s mother and father Crystal and Terry Cummings cheered from the bleachers, along with his brother Jordan.

Malachi followed in his father’s footsteps on the court, with Terry Cummings reaching 1,000 points for Houlton High School in 1987 before going on to score more than 2,000 points for the Owls at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Malachi said it has always been a personal goal of his to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

“I wanted to get [the 1,000th point] at home really bad just because our fans have always been good,” Malachi said. “The atmosphere of being at home was really amazing.”

At the final buzzer, Malachi had scored 13 points for the Wildcats. Malachi has averaged from 18 to 20 points per game this season, according to Presque Isle boys varsity coach Dillion Kingsbury.

Both Malachi and Kingsbury described the atmosphere in the gym as electric when Malachi drained his milestone point before closing out 2022.

“We have a good sense of community up here. When one of our own achieves something, the community rallies behind them,” Kingsbury said.

Malachi has been playing basketball ever since he could walk and dribble a ball. Last year, Malachi was named Big East Player of the Week after defeating rival Caribou and Washington Academy.

“Greg (Whitaker) and Dave Whitaker were my coaches for the first three years and they helped a lot,” Malachi said. “Even off the court they’re like family to me.”

Malachi also thanked his dad, who helped coach him the last three years with the Presque Isle coaching staff.

“It’s a great milestone and a great achievement for any individual and it’s fun to be a part of,” coach Kingsbury said.

For now, Malachi isn’t looking to continue his basketball career after high school. He plans to enroll in the United States Naval Academy in Maryland this fall where he hopes to compete in track and field.