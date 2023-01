BANGOR — The first baby born at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in the new year came into the world at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Candace Godwin and Alec Buzzell from Bangor are the proud parents of a sweet baby boy weighing 8 pounds, 2 ounces and being 21.5 inches long.

This birth was the first within Northern Light Health in the new year. Congratulations to Mom and Dad!