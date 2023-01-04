LEWISTON — The first baby of 2023 was born at Central Maine Medical Center on New Year’s Day. Victoria Rousseau weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19.25 inches when she entered the world at 2:28 p.m. at CMMC’s maternity ward.

Both Victoria and her mother, Caitlyn Rousseau of Lewiston, are doing fine after the birth.

Recently, U.S. News & World Report recognized CMMC as “High Performing in Maternity Care” for the second consecutive year. CMMC’s maternity ward delivered a total of 763 babies in 2022.