Gov. Janet Mills was formally sworn in for her second term as governor on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The inauguration, held at the Augusta Civic Center, drew a strong crowd and featured artists from across the state.

Wearing her L.L. Bean boots, Maine Gov. Janet T. Mills walks into the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday Night, Jan. 4, 2023, before taking the oath of office for the second time. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

At left: Members of the Pihcintu Multinational Girls Chorus sin during Gov. Janet Mills’ second inaguration in Augusta on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023; Maine Gov. Janet Mills listens to Maine Port Laureate Julia Bouwsma in the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday Night, Jan. 4, 2023, after taking the oath of office for the second time. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Mike Burd plays bass behind Maine folk singer Dave Mallett at Gov. Janet Mills’ second inauguration on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023, in Augusta. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Clockwise, from left: Maine Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows walks into the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023; Wearing her L.L. Bean boots, Maine Gov. Janet T. Mills walks into the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday night; Maine Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross applauds after Gov. Janet Mills took the oat of office on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023, in Augusta. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Gov. Janet Mills laughs while taking the Oath of Office from Senate President Troy Jackson, left, at her inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine Senate President Troy Jackson presides over Gov. Janet Mills’ second inauguration on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023, in Augusta. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN Gov. Janet Mill’s shows her L.L. Bean boots on stage Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023, at her second inauguration in Augusta. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN