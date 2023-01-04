Gov. Janet Mills was formally sworn in for her second term as governor on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
The inauguration, held at the Augusta Civic Center, drew a strong crowd and featured artists from across the state.
At left: Members of the Pihcintu Multinational Girls Chorus sin during Gov. Janet Mills’ second inaguration in Augusta on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023; Maine Gov. Janet Mills listens to Maine Port Laureate Julia Bouwsma in the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday Night, Jan. 4, 2023, after taking the oath of office for the second time. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN
Clockwise, from left: Maine Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows walks into the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023; Wearing her L.L. Bean boots, Maine Gov. Janet T. Mills walks into the Augusta Civic Center on Wednesday night; Maine Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross applauds after Gov. Janet Mills took the oat of office on Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023, in Augusta. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN
More articles from the BDN
Leela Stockley
Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.
More by Leela Stockley