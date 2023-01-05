OLD TOWN — The County Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce they have recently hired Lisa Phillips as their new branch manager in Old Town.

Phillips comes to the credit union with over 20 years of experience in commercial and retail banking. She began her career in deposit sales with Bangor Savings Bank where she worked in multiple roles for seven years. She then moved to Machias Savings Bank where she worked for nearly a decade as a vice president. For the last four years she has been a vice president, branch manager II for Bangor Savings Bank.

“Lisa’s leadership experience and familiarity with the communities we serve in the Penobscot County area is a huge asset for us,” said The County Federal Credit Union Executive Vice President Dan Bagley. “We’re thrilled to have her join our Old Town team and are confident her depth of knowledge and skillset will move us in the direction the credit union needs to achieve growth and remain relevant for our members.”

Phillips has nearly earned her bachelor’s in leadership and organizational management from the University of Southern Maine. She obtained her certificate from the Northern New England School of Banking in Durham, New Hampshire. Phillips is very active in her community. She has sat on several committees aimed at improving the health and well-being of Mainers: Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce, board of directors as treasurer; Mid Coast Leadership Academy steering committee; Belfast Area Soup Kitchen board of directors; Community Care, board of directors as vice president and treasurer; and Bangor Region Leadership Institute, board of directors as treasurer.

“I am very excited to be part of our amazing Old Town team,” said Phillips. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with the community in Old Town and the surrounding areas, getting to know our members and how we can best serve them.”

Phillips lives in Levant with her husband Mark, and their dog Finn. She also is the owner of a small business, Lisa’s Pressed Petals, where she creates pressed flower art with the flowers she grows in her own cut flower gardens.



The County Federal Credit Union serves Aroostook, Penobscot, and Piscataquis counties with branches in Caribou, Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Mars Hill, Houlton, Howland, Old Town, and Bangor.