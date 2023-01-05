Colin Chase of Gray puts a tremendous amount of time and effort into hiking around remote areas of Maine and searching for the best places to set up his game cameras.

During 2022 the “Maine Woodsbooger,” as he is called on on his YouTube channel, captured many amazing videos of wildlife from across the state. We all were the beneficiaries of his work.

Today, Chase looks back while providing Bangor Daily News readers with his 12 favorite trail camera videos of the past year.

From playful coyote pups to a big buck, moose in a snowstorm, a successful hunt by a bobcat and some river otters, there are many memorable scenes.

Many thanks to Chase for his willingness to go the extra mile so we can get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the state’s most beautiful creatures. For more, be sure to check out his “Maine Woodsbooger” YouTube channel here.