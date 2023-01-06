SCARBOROUGH — With frontline healthcare workers continuing to face significant numbers of patients with COVID, the flu and respiratory illness, Town & Country Federal Credit Union expressed its appreciation by ‘lending’ its support by providing holiday meals over the holiday weekend to hundreds of frontline healthcare workers working in critical care units at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland, and Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. In addition to supporting healthcare workers, the credit union also reinforced its strong support of local businesses as Sisters Gourmet Deli in Portland, and The Deli and Company in Saco, prepared and delivered the more than 200 meals.

All of the hospitals were both surprised and grateful by the generous contributions. Wendy Napolitano, Vice President of Operations Performance at Northern Light – Mercy Hospital, explained, “What a wonderful gesture to start the new year. Staff were touched and appreciate Town & Country’s kindness and consideration for the hardworking health care teams caring for our communities every day.”

“Local Helping Local is about so much more than financial services; it’s about supporting our communities. Healthcare workers have been through so much in recent years, but continue to work tirelessly day in and day out to treat and help people through health challenges and difficult circumstances. We are extremely grateful for their work throughout the year and are providing these meals to say, ‘Thank you’ for always being there and to reinforce our commitment and dedication as we look ahead to 2023,” stated Jon Paradise, senior vice president of communications, marketing and community outreach at Town & Country.

The contribution of meals concludes another year of ‘Local Helping Local’ by Town & Country. In 2022, the credit union not only provided financial solutions to its nearly 40,000 members, but financial and volunteer support to nearly 200 local non-profits and organizations totaling more than $250,000 (paid and in-kind), as well as providing hundreds of gift cards to support local businesses still going through difficult economic times.

“Our community is us and we are our community. We live where our members, non-profits and local businesses are located so supporting all of these constituencies is critical to keeping our communities vibrant and strong. ‘Local helping local’ means local decisions, local commitment, and local support. Simply put, it’s who we are and what we do. Supporting our frontline healthcare workers is a great way to put an exclamation point on our 2022 efforts,” explained David Libby, president and CEO of the credit union.