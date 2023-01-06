BLUE HILL — On Sunday, Jan. 22 starting at 3 p.m., at the Blue Hill Congregational Church, Blue Hill Concert Association will present the Claremont Trio. The Claremont Trio is the first in a series of four concerts to be presented by Blue Hill Concert Association for its 2023 season.

The Claremont Trio was formed in 1999 at the Juilliard School of Music and has been named one of America’s finest young chamber groups.

Claremont Trio will begin the program with Piano Trio No. 1 by 19th century French composer Cécile Chaminade. An elegant, beautifully crafted work in four movements, it is both virtuosic and charming. Chaminade’s composition will be followed by Piano Trio No. 1, “Queen of Hearts,” by contemporary composer Kati Agócs, who commissioned the work for the Claremont Trio. Written in a continuous form, it uses both tonal and dissonant harmonies as it moves in layered sound through states of dreamy tranquility, agitation and passion. The Claremont Trio will conclude the program with the magnificent Piano Trio no. 1 by Johannes Brahms, an undisputed masterpiece of rich, expressive sound.

Please take a respite from the depth of winter and plan to attend the first concert of this season. Those under 21 may attend free of charge.

Tickets for the concert are available online at bluehillconcertassociation.org. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.