Thanks to the generosity of parishioners In Auburn, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Gardiner, Kennebunk, Hallowell, Millinocket and East Millinocket, Waterville, Wells, and Winslow, hundreds of Maine children and teens had a happier Christmas.

The “Jolly Gifts” program collected over 1,000 new toys and clothing items as well as many gift cards. The program is organized by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry which works with community partners to match donations with local families in need. During Advent, parishioners are asked to drop off a new gift for a child or teen at their church.

“We are once again overwhelmed by the great generosity of our parishioners during the season of giving,” said Bill Wood, a member of CCM’s Parish Social Ministry team. “The program provides our parish communities with an easy yet meaningful way to celebrate the joy of giving during the Advent and Christmas seasons. To see these children and families smiling as they receive these gifts is so impactful. You realize that these are more than gifts, they are feeding the spirit as well.”