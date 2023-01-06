Proceeds to benefit Children’s Discovery Museum and Educare Central Maine

WATERVILLE — The 59th annual Waterville Rotary Auction with hundreds of gifts, services and discount items wrapped up the first week of December. Every year, for more than half a century, this important community event has supported Rotary’s efforts to make a difference in the community. Proceeds from the auction will again go to support community programs and initiatives in early childhood development and education, helping to ensure a bright future for our community’s most vulnerable and valuable asset, our children.

This year Rotary Club of Waterville identified the construction of the new Children’s Discovery Museum and the development of a second natural play area at Educare Central Maine as recipients of auction proceeds. Both of these amazing organizations located in Waterville make a difference for the children served, with programs focused around childhood literacy and development.

Rotary Club of Waterville would like to thank the community for its support and contribution to area businesses and to the promotion of literacy in central Maine and beyond. Your participation generated nearly 240 items donated to the auction, resulting in net proceeds over $18,000.

Special thanks are extended to the auction committee, Mix 107.9 for live coverage and interviews during the auction, Central Maine Motors Auto Group, the Mid-Maine Chamber, and fellow Rotarians for assistance in this undertaking.

For more information about the Rotary, visit the website at http://www.watervillerotary.com.