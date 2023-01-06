If you’ve watched the film “White Noise” that premiered on Netflix last weekend, you may have noticed Danny Elfman’s acclaimed score, which plays a big role in the movie — but you probably didn’t know that the score has a direct Bangor connection.

Lucas Richman, music director for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, conducted Elfman’s intricate and genre-hopping score for the film, which was released on Dec. 30 on Netflix and has received generally positive reviews from critics.

In a behind-the-scenes YouTube video released by Netflix, you can see Richman conducting in the studio, while Elfman and film director Noah Baumbach look on.

It’s far from the Grammy Award-winning Richman’s first time conducting the score for a major Hollywood movie. His other credits include conducting scores for “The Village” by M. Night Shyamalan; the Oscar-winning “As Good As It Gets,” “Face/Off,” “Se7en” and “The Manchurian Candidate,” among many others.

Elfman is one of the most acclaimed film composers of the past 30 years, having written memorable music for a number of Tim Burton’s films like “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” “Beetlejuice,” “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” as well as Sam Raimi’s first two Spider-Man films and, perhaps familiar to most people, the theme to “The Simpsons.”

This was Richman’s first time collaborating with Elfman, and he described the process in a Facebook post as “a blast.”

“White Noise” was adapted by Baumbach from the 1985 National Book Award-winning novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. It stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle, and has been described as an “absurdist comedy-drama.”