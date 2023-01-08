The University of Maine hired Steve Cooper as the football program’s new offensive coordinator.
Cooper, a senior offensive analyst at Nebraska this past fall, will be taking on the role previously held by Andrew Dresner.
The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported the new hire.
Cooper confirmed the news on Saturday, and tweeted a photo of himself on the UMaine football field with the caption “new pic… new balance… keeping the Maine thing the main thing… #BlackBearNation.”
Cooper was an offensive quality control coach at Nebraska from 2018-21. Prior to that he was the offensive coordinator at Portland State from 2015-18.
The Black Bears’ offense scored just 23.3 points per game and UMaine ended with a 2-9 record in Jordan Stevens’ first year as head coach. UMaine’s offensive output ranked the Black Bears 10th out of 13 teams in the Colonial Athletic Association in 2022.
In 2021, Nebraska ranked 20th in the country in total offense.