The University of Maine hired Steve Cooper as the football program’s new offensive coordinator.

Cooper, a senior offensive analyst at Nebraska this past fall, will be taking on the role previously held by Andrew Dresner.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported the new hire.

SOURCE: Nebraska senior offensive analyst Steve Cooper, who helped in game-planning when NU had a Top 20 offense in 2021, is expected to become the new OC at Maine. Prior to his time at Nebraska, he was the OC at Portland State, where the Vikings beat both WAZZU and North Texas. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2023

Cooper confirmed the news on Saturday, and tweeted a photo of himself on the UMaine football field with the caption “new pic… new balance… keeping the Maine thing the main thing… #BlackBearNation.”

new pic… new balance… keeping the Maine thing the main thing… #BlackBearNation pic.twitter.com/BcJ5gxpKvg — Steve Cooper (@CoachS_Cooper) January 7, 2023

Cooper was an offensive quality control coach at Nebraska from 2018-21. Prior to that he was the offensive coordinator at Portland State from 2015-18.

The Black Bears’ offense scored just 23.3 points per game and UMaine ended with a 2-9 record in Jordan Stevens’ first year as head coach. UMaine’s offensive output ranked the Black Bears 10th out of 13 teams in the Colonial Athletic Association in 2022.

In 2021, Nebraska ranked 20th in the country in total offense.