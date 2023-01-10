GORHAM — Many community organizations, shelters, and charitable clothing groups have noted a lack of socks among the most pressing issues facing their continuing commitment to serving those in need this winter.

What has become an annual January tradition at St. Anne Church in Gorham takes on even more importance and relevance in 2023.

“The parish is collecting socks for those in need, especially the homeless,” said Fr. Lou Phillips, pastor of the parish. “It’s a drive that we’ve had for many years, and it has been quite successful.”

Over the course of time, parishioners have donated thousands and thousands of pairs of socks for community members in need. In 2022, parishioners donated around 1,000 pairs. The recipients, ever grateful, have included veterans’ groups, shelters, food pantries, and local organizations such as Amistad, Preble Street, and St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Portland.

“We’ve also distributed the collected items to schools in Buxton, Gorham, and Limington, as needed,” said Teresa Ledue of St. Anne Parish.

Hats and mittens for men, women, and children are also collected.

The collection takes place in the narthex of St. Anne, located on 299 Main Street in Gorham. Donations can be dropped off before and after all January Masses (Sundays at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays at 9 a.m.) or at the St. Anthony of Padua Parish’s pastoral center on 268 Brown Street in Westbrook on Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The effort to assist those in need is ever present at Maine parishes. One inspiring initiative after another, and all done for the right reasons.

“We do not give to be recognized,” said Ledue. “Only to provide for the need.”

For more information, call 207-857-0490.