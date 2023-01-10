An Etna house was a total loss after a fully-involved fire on Tuesday morning.

The fire at the 1464 West Plymouth Road residence broke out around 8:22 a.m., according to Etna Volunteer Fire and Rescue. A garage near the house was also involved in the fire.

Two people who were living in the house were there at the time that the fire broke out, but were not injured. A dog was lost during the blaze, according to officials.

The main structure was completely destroyed in the fire. The Maine fire marshal’s office has opened an investigation.