The University of Maine women’s basketball game at New Hampshire scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the UNH program.

The game falls under America East’s Unavoidable and Unforeseen Conflicts policy and has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 13. The time has yet to be determined.

UMaine is currently 7-8 overall and 3-0 in America East, while UNH is 5-11 and 0-4.

UMaine’s next game will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Gym in Orono against the University of Maryland Baltimore County, which is 6-9 overall and 3-1 in league play.