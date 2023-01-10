A Maine man died at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston on Tuesday morning, according to NewsCenter Maine.

Dennis VanWart, 71, of Hiram died at around 2 a.m., according to officials. The Maine medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy, and the state attorney general’s office and the state police have been notified of the death.

VanWart pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of murdering his brother and parents. He was convicted of murder in the deaths of Kenneth VanWart, 73, Mary VanWart, 71, and Wayne VanWart, 45, in 1995, according to the Bangor Daily News archives.

VanWart started serving a 60-year prison sentence in 1996.