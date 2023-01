This story will be updated.

YARMOUTH, Maine — A crash on I-295 in Yarmouth is backing up traffic in the area, according to the Maine State Police.

A driver traveling northbound lost control of her vehicle and crossed the median before rolling into the southbound lane just before the Yarmouth exit, according to officials.

She suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police say they are working to clear the scene and drivers should avoid the area if possible.