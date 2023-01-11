If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

Another lawsuit has been filed against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, alleging sexual abuse.

Mary Banks, a former Cumberland resident, alleges former priest Renal C. Halle at St. John’s Catholic Church in Bangor sexually assaulted her while she was a member of the diocese’s youth organization, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The alleged abuse happened in the summer of 1972.

The lawsuit includes seven counts, including sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The diocese is facing multiple lawsuits after Maine lifted its statute of limitations on sex crimes.