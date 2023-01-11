A mom-and-pop market that’s been in South Portland for generations is closing its doors.

The owners of Legion Square Market, also known as Smaha’s market, on Ocean Street in the city’s Knightville neighborhood said they’re closing this week, according to the Portland Press Herald.

They said it’s time to focus on family matters and sell their business after 11 years.

Legion Square Market originally opened in 1939, more than 80 years ago.

The current owners, who bought the business in 2012, said it was a difficult decision to shut down.