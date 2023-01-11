Typical January weather is in store for Maine on Wednesday with cool temperatures.

Active weather arrives Thursday, starting as snow, and then changing to rain for most of the state Thursday night.

Quieter weather returns for this weekend.

Wednesday will be sunny and on the colder side. Highs are forecast to range from the 20s to low 30s in the afternoon. More clouds are on tap for the afternoon.

Thursday will start out overcast and not as cold as Wednesday across the state.

Snow showers will develop for the afternoon, putting down a quick coating to an inch at the coast and inland.

Snow will change over to rain by the evening at the coast, and gradually change to rain inland overnight.

By Friday morning, pretty much the entire state, with the exception of far northern Maine, such as Presque Isle, Houlton and Caribou, will be seeing rain.

The mountains and ski resorts will mainly see snow, with accumulation reaching as high as 8 inches.

Steady rain should wrap up on Friday morning, with just a few scattered showers expected for the afternoon.

In terms of rainfall, over an inch is expected in inland parts of the state and the coastline of Maine, including places like Portland, Bangor, Lewiston, and Augusta.

Winds will be breezy at times Thursday night and Friday morning, though not enough for power outages.

Winds die down by Friday evening.

Friday will be very mild, with temperatures ranging from the 40s to 50s.

Quieter weather returns this weekend with above average temperatures.

After a cloudy Saturday, sunshine will return for Sunday.