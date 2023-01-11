BANGOR — UScellular has promoted Rachel Thies to sales manager at the Bangor store located at 877 Stillwater Avenue. In this role, Thies is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans, and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Thies brings more than six years of wireless experience to her role.

“At UScellular we invest in our associates to ensure they have the proper training and knowledge to help our customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Rachel’s passion for learning throughout her UScellular tenure is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have her guide our Bangor team.”

Thies joined UScellular in 2016 as a retail wireless consultant at the Waterville store. She attended American Intercontinental University and earned an Associates in Business and Marketing. She lives in Pittsfield with husband Cody and children, Leia and Lando. Thies enjoys traveling, collecting Starbucks cups and spending quality time with her family.

UScellular is always actively looking for empowered professionals with sales experience, excellent communications skills, and an enthusiastic commitment to customers. Store leadership and full and part-time retail wireless consultant sales positions are available in a high-energy, professional environment, and interested applicants can apply online at uscellular.jobs. These positions offer a competitive starting wage and benefits that include medical and dental insurance, a 401K and tuition reimbursement, along with incentives such as performance-based bonuses and discounted wireless service.



